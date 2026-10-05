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Manifesto
A Yearning for Optimism: What Our Pro-Data Center Party Illuminated
What Data After Dark was really about—and the media misunderstanding
Oct 5
•
Ed Tarnowski
16
2
September 2026
What If Surgical Expertise Could Be Everywhere?
Experimental AI-powered robotics could vastly expand access to specialized surgeries
Sep 16
•
Ed Tarnowski
5
3
The Compute Optimist’s Manifesto
Reporting, analysis, and no-nonsense commentary on the revolutionary technologies poised to drive unprecedented human prosperity—if we let them
Sep 14
•
Ed Tarnowski
13
2
© 2026 Edward John Tarnowski
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